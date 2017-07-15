Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Quick start to second half
Rendon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.
His All-Star snub didn't seem to affect him in the first game after the break, as Rendon extended his current hitting streak to eight games and boosted his slash line on the year to .308/.411/.557.
