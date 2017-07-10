Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches base four times Sunday
Rendon went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Braves.
He didn't take his All-Star snub lying down, and the 27-year-old heads into the break with an electric .304/.407/.552 slash line, 16 homers and 54 RBI in 81 games. Rendon's roaring towards a career year but the most impressive aspect of his performance might be his improved plate discipline, as his 48:47 BB:K puts him on pace for personal bests in both walk rate (14.2 percent) and strikeout rate (13.9 percent).
