Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits including homer Wednesday
Rendon went 3-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.
The homer was his sixth in June and 15th on the year, and a .410 (16-for-39) tear over his last 12 games has pushed Rendon's OPS to a career-high .955. As long as the 27-year-old can avoid the injury bug that has bitten him in the past, he's well on his way to a huge fantasy campaign.
