Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits Wednesday

Rendon went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

It's his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. Trea Turner's impending return from a hamstring injury will likely bump Rendon back down in the Nats batting order, but hopefully he can maintain the momentum he's built up at the plate while hitting in the two-hole.

