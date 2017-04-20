Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three hits Wednesday
Rendon went 3-for-6 with a run scored in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.
It's his third multi-hit performance in his last five games. Trea Turner's impending return from a hamstring injury will likely bump Rendon back down in the Nats batting order, but hopefully he can maintain the momentum he's built up at the plate while hitting in the two-hole.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heating up at plate•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bangs out first extra-base hit Friday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Tough day from No. 2 spot•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Picks up first hit of season Friday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Strikes out twice in Wednesday's return•
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...