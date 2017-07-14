Nationals' Austin Adams: Recalled by Washington on Friday
Adams will be called up by the Nationals on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of FOXSports.com reports.
This will be the first journey up to the big leagues for Adams, who has been putting together another reliable season in the minors. During 36 innings of work with Triple-A Syracuse, Adams holds an ERA of 2.50 with a 1.61 WHIP and a 53:29 K:BB. Since the Nationals bullpen has been shaky all year, the right-hander could earn a lengthy stay with the team if he is able to produce at the major-league level.
