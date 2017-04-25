Treinen allowed three runs on six hits in one-third of an inning in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Treinen, who entered the year as Washington's closer, now sits with an abysmal 9.82 ERA. His struggles continue, and it's clear that he won't have a chance to regain the ninth-inning role anytime soon. Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover will tag team the ninth for now, but Washington could also look outside the organization for help late in games. Treinen's fantasy value has hit rock bottom.