Nationals' Blake Treinen: Blown up by Rockies
Treinen allowed three runs on six hits in one-third of an inning in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.
Treinen, who entered the year as Washington's closer, now sits with an abysmal 9.82 ERA. His struggles continue, and it's clear that he won't have a chance to regain the ninth-inning role anytime soon. Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover will tag team the ninth for now, but Washington could also look outside the organization for help late in games. Treinen's fantasy value has hit rock bottom.
More News
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Removed from closer role•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: May lose closer role•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Held out for rest Monday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Earns third save despite rough outing Friday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Blows first save of season Thursday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Picks up second save Wednesday•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...