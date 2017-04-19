Nationals' Blake Treinen: May lose closer role
Following Tuesday's game against the Braves, manager Dusty Baker announced that the team may consider removing Treinen from the closer role, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Despite escaping with a 3-1 win over the Braves, manager Dusty Baker vocalized his frustrations with the team's current closer situation. Treinen was removed from Tuesday's contest after allowing an earned run on two hits and two walks while only recording one out to begin the inning. He was replaced by Shawn Kelley, who retired the final two batters. If the team were to make a change, Kelley and Koda Glover would be the likely beneficiaries.
