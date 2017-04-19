Treinen has been removed from the closer role, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The writing was on the wall for this move -- manager Dusty Baker said following Tuesday's game that the team would evaluate the closer position after another poor outing from Treinen. Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover will share closer duties moving forward. Treinen gave up one run and loaded the bases while managing to record just one out Tuesday before being pulled from the game. He has struggled to a 7.11 ERA and 2.53 WHIP, but Treinen is expected to continue seeing high-leverage opportunities as part of the setup mix.