Treinen (0-2) took the loss Thursday by allowing three runs in the ninth inning to the Cubs.

The Nationals' endgame woes continued Thursday with a ninth inning meltdown from Treinen. He fanned the first batter he faced before hitting Jeimer Candelario with a pitch and later allowing RBI base hits to Tommy La Stella and Jon Jay to blow the Nats' two-run lead. Treinen had started to turn things around of late with one earned run over his last 6.2 innings entering Thursday, but his rough go against the Cubs ballooned his season-long ratios to a 6.11 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP. Even with Koda Glover currently on the shelf, Treinen may have to wait awhile before his next save opportunity.