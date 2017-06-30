Nationals' Blake Treinen: Suffers ninth inning meltdown Thursday
Treinen (0-2) took the loss Thursday by allowing three runs in the ninth inning to the Cubs.
The Nationals' endgame woes continued Thursday with a ninth inning meltdown from Treinen. He fanned the first batter he faced before hitting Jeimer Candelario with a pitch and later allowing RBI base hits to Tommy La Stella and Jon Jay to blow the Nats' two-run lead. Treinen had started to turn things around of late with one earned run over his last 6.2 innings entering Thursday, but his rough go against the Cubs ballooned his season-long ratios to a 6.11 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP. Even with Koda Glover currently on the shelf, Treinen may have to wait awhile before his next save opportunity.
More News
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Uncharacteristically poor season•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Picks up fourth hold Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Takes extra-innings loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Blown up by Rockies•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: Removed from closer role•
-
Nationals' Blake Treinen: May lose closer role•
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...