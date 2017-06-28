Dragmire signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals after being released by the Rangers earlier this month.

Dragmire joins his fourth organization in the last two years after failing to impress with Triple-A Round Rock this season. Over 36.1 innings of relief, the righty owns a 5.70 ERA and a .301 BAA, numbers he will look to improve upon with his new team, Double-A Harrisburg. The 24-year-old will continue serve as organizational depth for now.