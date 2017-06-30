Snyder is dealing with an arm injury, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

With Trea Turner going down with a fractured wrist Thursday, Snyder could have been a potential call-up to add infield depth for the Nationals. Snyder reportedly suffered the injury Wednesday and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but in any case, he won't be an option to join the big league club any time soon.

