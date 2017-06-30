Goodwin is leading off and playing left field for Friday's series opener in St. Louis, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With Trea Turner sidelined for roughly the next month of action with a fractured wrist, the leadoff position in Washington is seemingly up for grabs. Goodwin will get a chance to stay in the spot with an opportunity Friday night against Mike Leake and the Cardinals. Throughout the 2017 season, Goodwin has hit .269/.347/.529 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs and one stolen base.