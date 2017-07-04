Goodwin is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Though the lefty-hitting Goodwin is often pulled from the lineup against southpaw starters, he'll find himself on the bench Tuesday despite righty Seth Lugo taking the hill for the Mets. Manager Dusty Baker likely just wants to avoid overworking Goodwin in the day game after the night game, especially after the 26-year-old played in four consecutive contests. Ryan Raburn will substitute into the lineup in left field and hit sixth.