Goodwin went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Braves.

Goodwin had scored just one run in his previous 10 games, which is unacceptable for a player batting near the top of the order for such a potent offense. His 10.0 percent walk rate this season and four 15-plus steal campaigns in the minors suggest the outfielder is well suited for his new leadoff role, though. That lineup placement coupled with a .532 slugging percentage make Goodwin an enticing option for the remainder of Trea Turner's (wrist) absence and beyond.