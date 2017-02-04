Goodwin will compete for a bench spot with the Nationals in spring training, but will likely begin the season back at Triple-A Syracuse.

The 26-year-old restored some of his prospect luster last season, hitting .280/.349/.438 with 14 home runs and 15 steals in 119 Triple-A games, but a crowded outfield picture in Washington makes Goodwin a long shot to break camp on the 25-man roster. Neither Jayson Werth nor Bryce Harper is exactly an iron man, though, so look for Goodwin to be the first outfielder called up if injuries create an opening during the regular season.