Nationals' Bryce Harper: Batting second Saturday
Harper will bat second in the order for Saturday's contest against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.
Harper moves up a spot in the batting order for the second time in the past month. With Michael Taylor (oblique) landing on the disabled list prior to Friday's game, there isn't a clear cut answer for who manager Dusty Baker should stick into the two-spot, so he will give Harper the opportunity while Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, and Anthony Rendon each move up a spot to go 3-4-5 in the order.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets on four times, scores thrice•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three more hits in Monday's loss•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...