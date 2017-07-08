Nationals' Bryce Harper: Batting second Saturday

Harper will bat second in the order for Saturday's contest against the Braves, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports.

Harper moves up a spot in the batting order for the second time in the past month. With Michael Taylor (oblique) landing on the disabled list prior to Friday's game, there isn't a clear cut answer for who manager Dusty Baker should stick into the two-spot, so he will give Harper the opportunity while Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, and Anthony Rendon each move up a spot to go 3-4-5 in the order.