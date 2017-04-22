Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts seventh homer Friday

Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets.

He kicked off the scoring with a two-run blast off Matt Harvey, his seventh homer of the season, in the first inning, then doubled and scored on Trea Turner's bases-loaded walk in the 11th to produce the winning run. Harper came into the game with the fourth highest career OPS in the month of April in baseball history -- behind only some guys named Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Barry Bonds -- and Friday's performance exemplified how the 24-year-old has earned his place alongside those legends.