Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two homers Friday
Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 5-0 win over the Reds.
He's got 22 homers, 68 RBI and 72 runs to go along with his 1.042 OPS on the season, and the All-Star break did little to cool Harper down -- he's now hitting .441 (15-for-34) in July with an absurd 7:3 BB:K in nine games.
