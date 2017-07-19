Nationals' Bryce Harper: Double short of cycle Tuesday

Harper went 4-for-4 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Round one of this week's marquee showdown with Mike Trout went to the Nats slugger. Harper now has four homers in his last five games and has already matched last season's total with 24 blasts through 86 games.

