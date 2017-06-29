Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two Wednesday
Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.
It's been eight games since his last homer but Harper's hardly been quiet at the plate during that stretch, hitting .333 (11-for-33) with five RBI. It's only a matter of time before the 24-year-old adds to his 18 home runs on the season.
