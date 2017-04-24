Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets day off Monday
Harper is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
It appears manager Dusty Baker is looking to keep Harper properly rested as he continues to build on his scalding start to the season. The Nationals' superstar will almost certainly be back in the lineup when they face off against Colorado again on Tuesday.
