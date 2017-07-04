Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets on four times, scores thrice

Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, a pair of RBI and three runs against the Mets on Tuesday.

The Nats, playing at home in the nation's capital, provided an Independence Day beatdown to the Mets in this one, and Harper was right in the middle of it, as usual. After a down year in 2016, he's gotten right back to looking like his megastar self from the 2015 campaign.