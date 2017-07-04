Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets on four times, scores thrice
Harper went 3-for-4 with a walk, a pair of RBI and three runs against the Mets on Tuesday.
The Nats, playing at home in the nation's capital, provided an Independence Day beatdown to the Mets in this one, and Harper was right in the middle of it, as usual. After a down year in 2016, he's gotten right back to looking like his megastar self from the 2015 campaign.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three more hits in Monday's loss•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Reaches base four times Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Extends hitting streak with homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three hits in Friday's win•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...