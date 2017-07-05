Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets Wednesday off
Harper is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The young superstar hasn't gotten a day off for over a month, so he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Brian Goodwin will slide over to right field to replace him, while Adam Lind fills the void in left field.
