Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes deep twice Sunday
Harper went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over St. Louis.
The superstar took Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez deep in each of his first two at-bats, which is all Nationals ace Max Scherzer would need en route to a 12-strikeout victory -- his 10th of the year. The pair of bombs snapped an 11-game drought for Harper, who has now reached the 20-homer plateau for the fifth time in six seasons.
