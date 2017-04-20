Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches grand slam, solo shot Wednesday

Harper went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

Both blasts came off Julio Teheran, including a no-doubt grand slam in the second inning. Harper now has a .455/.538/1.182 slash line with seven home runs in 33 career at-bats against the Atlanta ace, but his overall numbers so far this season aren't too shabby either: .404/.516/.846 with six homers, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored in 14 games.