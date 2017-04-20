Nationals' Bryce Harper: Launches grand slam, solo shot Wednesday

Harper went 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 14-4 rout of the Braves.

Both blasts came off Julio Teheran, including a no-doubt grand slam in the second inning. Harper now has a .455/.538/1.182 slash line with seven home runs in 33 career at-bats against the Atlanta ace, but his overall numbers so far this season aren't too shabby either: .404/.516/.846 with six homers, 18 RBI and 16 runs scored in 14 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories