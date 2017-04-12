Nationals' Bryce Harper: OBP keeps rising Tuesday

Harper went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

It's easy to understand the Cards' reluctance to give him a chance to hurt them, as Harper has started off 2017 by slashing .393/.541/.679 through eight games to go along with two homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored. With Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman just as hot behind him in the Nats batting order, though, teams may find they have little choice but to give the 2015 NL MVP some hittable pitches.