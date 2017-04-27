Nationals' Bryce Harper: On base five times Wednesday at Coors

Harper went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run in Colorado on Wednesday.

He's been an on-base machine in the mold of Barry Bonds early on here, as Harper's now hitting .432 with a .548 OBP (not to mention that .824 slugging percentage). All in all, it looks like he's poised to replicate or maybe even improve upon that ridiculous 2015 campaign he put up before last year's disappointing performance.