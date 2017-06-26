Nationals' Bryce Harper: Reaches base four times Sunday
Harper went 3-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
A stagnant offense around him left Harper without any RBI or runs despite his strong performance. After seeing his 13-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday, he's come right back with three hits in his last three games, keeping his OPS in four digits at 1.011.
