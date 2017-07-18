Nationals' Bryce Harper: Ropes 23rd homer Monday

Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.

The homer was his third in four games since the All-Star break and 23rd of the year. Harper's also reached back in 20 consecutive games, slashing .390/.500/.662 over that stretch with five home runs, 17 RBI and 20 runs. The only disappointing thing about the 24-year-old superstar's campaign has been his two steals in four attempts, but when you're posting a 1.048 OPS there's little reason to risk injury on the basepaths.

