Nationals' Bryce Harper: Ropes 23rd homer Monday
Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Reds.
The homer was his third in four games since the All-Star break and 23rd of the year. Harper's also reached back in 20 consecutive games, slashing .390/.500/.662 over that stretch with five home runs, 17 RBI and 20 runs. The only disappointing thing about the 24-year-old superstar's campaign has been his two steals in four attempts, but when you're posting a 1.048 OPS there's little reason to risk injury on the basepaths.
More News
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Blasts two homers Friday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Batting second Saturday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets Wednesday off•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Gets on four times, scores thrice•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Goes deep twice Sunday•
-
Nationals' Bryce Harper: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...