Nationals' Bryce Harper: Three more hits in Monday's loss

Harper went 3-for-5 in Monday's loss to the Cubs.

He nearly had a fourth hit but was absolutely robbed on a screaming line drive that might have been a double into the left-center gap if not for Javier Baez's leaping grab. Harper seems locked in at the plate right now, hitting .357/.426/.476 over his last 10 games, and it could be just a matter of time before he produces a home run binge to go along with all those singles.