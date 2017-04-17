Nationals' Bryce Harper: Wins game with second homer Sunday

Harper finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI during Sunday's 6-4 win over the Phillies.

Harper launched a two-run homer in the third inning before going deep with two men on to win the game in the bottom of the ninth. It had been six games since Harper drove in a run, but this performance vaulted him into a tie for second in the big leagues with 12 RBI to go along with four home runs and 12 runs scored.