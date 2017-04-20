Nationals' Chris Heisey: Collects two hits Wednesday
Heisey replaced Jayson Werth (groin) in the third inning Wednesday and went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in a 14-4 rout of the Braves.
Werth's injury isn't thought to be serious, but given his age and extensive history of breakdowns the Nats will likely be cautious in getting him back into the lineup. Heisey will split time in left field with Michael Taylor in the meantime, but as both hit right-handed they'll likely share the load relatively equally. Washington begin a three-game series in Colorado on Monday, however, so if Werth is still on the mend by then Heisey could well be worth a short-term add in deep fantasy formats for those precious Coors Field at-bats.
