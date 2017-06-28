Heisey (biceps) will head to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehab assignment that begins Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports.

Heisey has been on the disabled list for over a month now, and appears to be near 100 percent as he journeys to Syracuse for his rehab assignment. The 32-year-old began hitting Saturday, and could return to the team before the All-Star break barring any additional setbacks.