Nationals' Chris Heisey: Not expected back this week
Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Heisey (biceps) would remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse "a little longer," Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
While Baker didn't specify a length for Heisey's rehab assignment, his comment implies that the outfielder isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list until after the All-Star break. Heisey has already made five rehab appearances, with his last three coming at the Triple-A level. He's recorded two hits in nine at-bats with Buffalo.
