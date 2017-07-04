Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Heisey (biceps) would remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse "a little longer," Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

While Baker didn't specify a length for Heisey's rehab assignment, his comment implies that the outfielder isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list until after the All-Star break. Heisey has already made five rehab appearances, with his last three coming at the Triple-A level. He's recorded two hits in nine at-bats with Buffalo.