Nationals' Chris Heisey: Picks up another start in left field
Heisey will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Heisey will receive his second start in three games to open up the second half as the Nationals look to find a replacement for Michael Taylor (oblique), who remains on the 10-day disabled list. Taylor isn't expected to miss extensive time and has resumed baseball activities, but Heisey and Ryan Raburn could benefit from extra at-bats in the short term nonetheless.
More News
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Reinstated from DL•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Not expected back this week•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Heads to Syracuse for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Taking batting practice Monday•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Nationals' Chris Heisey: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...