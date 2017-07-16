Heisey will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Reds, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Heisey will receive his second start in three games to open up the second half as the Nationals look to find a replacement for Michael Taylor (oblique), who remains on the 10-day disabled list. Taylor isn't expected to miss extensive time and has resumed baseball activities, but Heisey and Ryan Raburn could benefit from extra at-bats in the short term nonetheless.