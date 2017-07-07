Heisey was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday,Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Heisey hasn't played since May 23 while recovering from a right bicep rupture and was delayed by an unfortunate setback during his rehab assignment. Nonetheless, the veteran outfielder appears good to go after appearing in five contests with Triple-A Syracuse and returns amidst an injury-depleted Nationals' outfield. With Jayson Werth (toe) and Michael Taylor (oblique) both sidelined indefinitely, Heisey could see plenty of opportunities to make a case for extensive playing time.