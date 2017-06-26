Heisey (biceps) will take batting practice before Monday's game against the Cubs, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Heisey appears to be back on track in his rehab after suffering a setback earlier in the month. The Nationals will likely continue to take it slow with the 32-year-old, whose setback was said to be a result of trying to rush back from the injury. Heisey will continue to ramp up his baseball activities before resuming his rehab assignment.