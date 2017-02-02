Robinson will head into 2017 penciled into a spot on the Nationals' 25-man roster.

His numbers took a big step backwards last season, but the Nats still like Robinson as a source of left-handed power off the bench and at first base when Ryan Zimmerman is unavailable. That role doesn't provide him with a lot of fantasy value, but unless a prospect like Matt Skole has a big spring, there aren't any internal options to pressure Robinson for his spot.