Nationals' Clint Robinson: Bench spot secure heading into 2017
Robinson will head into 2017 penciled into a spot on the Nationals' 25-man roster.
His numbers took a big step backwards last season, but the Nats still like Robinson as a source of left-handed power off the bench and at first base when Ryan Zimmerman is unavailable. That role doesn't provide him with a lot of fantasy value, but unless a prospect like Matt Skole has a big spring, there aren't any internal options to pressure Robinson for his spot.
