Johnson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in Sunday's win over Greensboro.

The 21-year-old tormented Greensboro's pitchers over the weekend, going 8-for-14 over the last three games with three homers and seven RBI. Johnson is enjoying a breakout season at Low-A, slashing .301/.369/.565 through 66 games with 16 homers and 38 RBI. While he's been struggling on the basepaths, with just six steals in 14 attempts, he's shown improved plate discipline to go along with his raw tools. The 2016 fifth-round pick is currently the Nats' No. 8 fantasy prospect, but don't be surprised if he climbs the rankings before the end of the year.