Johnson went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI for Low-A Hagerstown in Sunday's win over Greensboro.
The 21-year-old tormented Greensboro's pitchers over the weekend, going 8-for-14 over the last three games with three homers and seven RBI. Johnson is enjoying a breakout season at Low-A, slashing .301/.369/.565 through 66 games with 16 homers and 38 RBI, and while he's been struggling on the basepaths with just six steals in 14 attempts, he's shown improved plate discipline to go along with his raw tools. The 2016 fifth-round pick is currently the Nats' No. 8 fantasy prospect, but don't be surprised if he climbs the rankings before the end of the year.
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...