Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Crushes grand slam Sunday

Murphy went 1-for-4 with a first-inning grand slam, his third home run of the season, in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

He continues to punish the Mets for not re-signing him after his massive 2015 playoff run -- Murphy is now slashing .386/.421/.727 with eight homers and 25 RBI in 22 games against his former club since the beginning of last year. The Nats begin a four-game series in Coors Field on Monday, so expect the slugging second baseman to continue raking in the thin air.

