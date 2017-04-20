Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Dealing with sore leg

Murphy was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to tightness in his right leg, Dan Kolko of MASN reports.

Murphy's removal from the lineup was precautionary, as it's believed that the injury is minor. At this point in time, Murphy is expected to return for Friday's series-opener against the Mets. However, if he has to sit out another game, Grant Green or Wilmer Difo will likely get the nod to start at second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories