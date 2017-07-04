Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives home five against old club

Murphy went 4-for-5 with a double, five RBI and a run against the Mets on Tuesday.

After getting a rare day off Monday, he returned to the lineup and made some Fourth of July fireworks happen against his old club. Surprisingly, Murphy had gone 11 straight games without a multi-hit effort, but that was never likely to last long. If you thought last year's .347 batting average -- his career high by a solid margin -- was unsustainable, well, we've got news for you: He's hitting .341 this time around, and he's maintaining last year's power surge, too.