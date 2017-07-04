Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives home five against old club
Murphy went 4-for-5 with a double, five RBI and a run against the Mets on Tuesday.
After getting a rare day off Monday, he returned to the lineup and made some Fourth of July fireworks happen against his old club. Surprisingly, Murphy had gone 11 straight games without a multi-hit effort, but that was never likely to last long. If you thought last year's .347 batting average -- his career high by a solid margin -- was unsustainable, well, we've got news for you: He's hitting .341 this time around, and he's maintaining last year's power surge, too.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives Monday off•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Smashes 13th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets rest day Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Launches 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in two runs•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...