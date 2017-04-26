Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in five Tuesday
Murphy went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI in Tuesday's 15-12 win over the Rockies.
He continues to drive in run at a prolific rate, and Murphy is now slashing .325/.356/.542 with three homers and 19 RBI in 19 games. With Adam Eaton, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper all reaching base frequently ahead of him in the batting order, Murphy's RBI opportunities don't figure to dry up any time soon.
