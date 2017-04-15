Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in winning run Friday
Murphy went 2-for-5 with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 win over the Phillies on Friday.
He celebrated Daniel Murphy Bobblehead Day at Nationals Park in dramatic fashion, dropping a Jeanmar Gomez sinker deep into the left-field corner to score Bryce Harper from first base. Murphy has now begun 2017 with a 10-game hitting streak, slashing .444/.457/.711 with two homers and 10 RBI.
