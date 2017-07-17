Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Goes yard twice Sunday
Murphy went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's rout of the Reds.
The homers were his first since June 28, giving him 16 on the year, but Murphy hasn't exactly been slacking at the plate -- he's got a .447/.488/.763 slash line in July with 16 RBI in 10 games. The 32-year-old should remain one of the top fantasy second baseman around in the second half.
