Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Not in Friday's lineup
Murphy is out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against Cincinnati, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Murphy hasn't missed many games for the Nationals this season, and while it is surprising that he would be on the bench coming out of the All-Star break, there hasn't been any word on a potential injury for the second baseman. Manager Dusty Baker did state that he would like to give some of the All-Star players a breather this weekend, which could be the reason for Murphy's absence. There will be more information to follow if there is any reason for concern, but in the meantime, Stephen Drew gets the start at the keystone in his place.
