Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Racks up 12 RBI in four games
Murphy went 2-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs against the Rockies on Wednesday.
The Nats have been enjoying themselves at Coors Field, but Murphy's been feasting in general, as evidenced by his .330 average, four homers and 22 RBI -- 12 of which he's accumulated in the last four games. Last season was no outlier; he's this good.
