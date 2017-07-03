Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives Monday off
Murphy is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
With lefty Steven Matz taking the hill for the Mets, Murphy will take a seat in the series opener against his former team as Nationals manager Dusty Baker looks to stock his lineup with more right-handed bats. The switch-hitting Wilmer Difo will cover the keystone while Murphy hits the bench for the first time since June 21.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Smashes 13th homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets rest day Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Launches 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Drives in two runs•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Four hits including 10th homer Friday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...