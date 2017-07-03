Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Receives Monday off

Murphy is out of the lineup Monday against the Mets, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

With lefty Steven Matz taking the hill for the Mets, Murphy will take a seat in the series opener against his former team as Nationals manager Dusty Baker looks to stock his lineup with more right-handed bats. The switch-hitting Wilmer Difo will cover the keystone while Murphy hits the bench for the first time since June 21.