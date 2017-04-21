Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Returns to lineup Friday

Murphy (leg) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

The Nats suggested the leg tightness was a minor issue and it seems that was indeed the case, as Murphy is set to return against right-hander Matt Harvey. That said, team trainers told Murphy in the offseason that his upper-leg problem could recur at times this year, so it's something to keep in mind moving forward. Murphy hasn't seemed inhibited so far this season, going 21-for-61 (.344 average) with a pair of homers and 10 RBI through his first 14 games.